'It is Ridiculous' - R Ashwin on Virat Kohli Asking for Three Tests to be Played for the WTC Final

Ever since the WTC final got over, many have spoken about how India skipper Virat Kohli wanted a three-match summit clash. India spinner R Ashwin has opened up on the topic and said that all the talks surrounding Kohli making such requests is ridiculous. It was only when Michael Atherton probed Kohli over the topic, that the latter spoke about it.

“I happened to hear people saying that Virat Kohli asked for three Tests to be played for the WTC Final but it is ridiculous. After the match got over, Michael Atherton had asked what could be done differently in the WTC. Virat replied in a particular context that if three matches are played, then adaptability and come back for a team are possible. Kohli did not demand anything,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin went on to say that he hopes that Team India manages to win another ICC trophy for the fans, a feat that has eluded the team since 2013. “When we lose a final, fans would be disappointed. Perhaps, billion Indians were looking forward to good news after lockdown and stuff. But it didn’t happen. Fingers crossed. Just hoping we win some other ICC tournament,” concluded Ashwin.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Alaistair Cook has said that he had predicted that New Zealand will win against India. “I did say New Zealand were going to win that game purely down to the fact that they were match-hardened. Those two Test matches against England were such perfect preparation," Cook said on a BBC Test Match Special Podcast episode.

“Intra-squad games, as good as your intention might be, it hasn’t got the same intensity. First hour might be really competitive but everything goes less and less and less. India were hard done by that way," Cook said.

Cook went to say India deciding their playing XI a day prior to the match is not a good sign. “I do believe that they got a bit confident in picking that side three days out before and playing two spinners where they knew and the forecast said it was going to rain for a lot of that game. So, a lot of seam bowling was bowled. Even though their spinners are world class, they got a little bit ahead of themselves there," he said.

