Ind vs NZ, WTC Final 2021: Rain Washes Out Entire Day Once Again; Will There be a Result in This Game?

For the second time in four days, rain washed out an entire day without a single ball being bowled in the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Relentless and heavy downpour forced the day to be called off in the middle of what would have been the second session on Day 4.

The first day of the game was called off due to similar weather too.

The game has a reserve day, which could still help find a winner in the all important game. The forecast for the remaining two days is promising.

If a result isn’t possible despite the reserve day, India and New Zealand will be declared joint winners.

An absorbing day of high-quality cricket on Sunday, cut short by bad light despite the use of the Hampshire Bowl’s floodlights, ended with New Zealand 101-2 in reply to India’s first innings 217 — a deficit of 116 runs.

New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson took an impressive 5-31 in 22 overs — the towering paceman’s fifth five-wicket haul in just eight career Tests.

Blackcaps opener Devon Conway fell for 54 two balls before the close.

It was his third score of over fifty in just five Test innings following the 29-year-old South Africa-born left-hander’s stunning 200 on his debut against England at Lord’s this month.

India, as New Zealand had done after winning the toss, bowled well in helpful conditions with fast bowler Ishant Sharma having figures of 1-19 in 12 overs at Sunday’s close and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin 1-20 in 12.

This match, the culmination of the inaugural World Test Championship that has spanned two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

(AFP inputs)

