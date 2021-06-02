- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
WTC Final: Ramiz Raja Predicts Rohit Sharma's Double Ton In The ICC Event
Raja said the duo, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, needs to be on their natural game that is playing aggressive cricket after getting settled.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 2, 2021, 7:45 PM IST
Cricket commentator and former Pakistan captain, Ramiz Raja, believes that if Rohit Sharma remains in his form at the World Test Championship Final (WTC) against New Zealand, then he will surely hit a double hundred during the decider of the inaugural ICC tournament.
Virat Kohil and Kane Williamson will lead their respective sides into the final of the World Test Championship from June 18-22 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England.
Raja, who played as a right-handed batsman for Pakistan in the 1980s and 1990s, recently told India.com that Rohit and Shubman Gill, who is expected to open alongside him, should lead their team in the WTC final. He predicted that if Rohit stays in form, then a double ton from his bat will be inevitable.
Raja, who was one of the 1992 world cup heroes for Pakistan, also advised the openers to play their natural best. He said the duo needs to be on their natural game that is playing aggressive cricket after getting settled.
Meanwhile, the 24-member Indian squad is scheduled to leave for the United Kingdom on June 2 evening. The 24-member side includes four reserve players.
The Indian side has completed 10-day quarantine in Mumbai from where they will take a chartered flight arranged by the BCCI, reported Inside Sport. Kohli and Co will be accompanied by their family members and the women’s cricket team.
After arriving in the UK, the Indian squad will serve a mandatory quarantine there as well. Players will initially be restricted to training in isolation, and gradually with the team without hampering the bio-bubble.
Following the WTC final against New Zealand, the Indian side will rest for 42 days before venturing on a strenuous five-match Test series against England. The red-ball series will start from August 4, and is scheduled to conclude on September 14.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking