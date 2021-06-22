WTC Final: Ravichandran Ashwin's Best Has Come Under Virat Kohli, Numbers Show

Ravichandran Ashwin is reaching the peak of his cricket career but his efficiency as an off spinner has something to do with skipper Virat Kohli. He has picked up 409 Test wickets, but 281(more than half) has come under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. This has got to do something with the understanding between the two. Kohli has encouraged the Chennai cricketer and has tossed the ball to him on several occasions and Ashwin has obliged by getting him wickets. Even on the fifth day at WTC Final against New Zealand, Ashwin got him the breakthrough as NZ openers went on a run riot. He returned and picked up another wicket of Neil Wagner, registering figures of 2/28.

Most wickets under a captain in Tests:347 - Dale Steyn under Graeme Smith281 - Ravichandran Ashwin under Virat Kohli*280 - Makhaya Ntini under Graeme Smith#WTCFinal2021 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile back in February he became the only the fourth bowler to reach 400 Test wickets as he dismissed Jofra Archer in England’s second innings in Motera. Meanwhile he also became the second fastest to accomplish this feat. We try and dissect his journey here:

*He was the joint 8th fastest bowler to make it to the 50 Test wickets. (9 Tests)

*He was the sixth fastest to 100 Test wickets ( 18 Tests)

* For the 150th Test wicket, he was the joint fifth fastest. (9 Tests) * He was the 3rd fastest to the 200 Test wickets. (37 Tests) * He was fastest to 250 Test wickets. (45 Tests) * He was fastest to 300 Test wickets. (54 Tests) * He was joint fastest to 350 Test wickets. (66 Tests) * He was second fastest to 400 Test wickets. (77 Tests)

