WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja Seems Full of Confidence in His Latest Post

Jadeja is currently preparing with the rest of India's Test squad at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Ahead of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18, team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is currently preparing in Southampton with the rest of India's Test squad has shared a latest photo of himself on social media. The southpaw, who is as bold with his sartorial sense as he is on the pitch, took to Twitter on Monday and posted a picture in which he can be seen sporting his black jeans with a matching black t-shirt and a chequered shirt.

In typical Jadeja style,the cricketer shared the picture with his over 3.3 million fans on the microblogging site.

See it here:

The 32-year-old’s post garnered close to 31 thousand likes andover a thousand retweets. Most of the users replied with emojis, while others wished the cricketer luck for the upcoming series.

Jadeja is currently preparing with the rest of India's Test squad at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The Indian contingent are currently quarantining at a hotel near the Ageas Bowl, where they will take on New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC starting from June 18.

New Zealand are already playing against England in a two-match Test series. After the ongoing first Test at Lord's, the Kiwis will take on the Three Lions at Edgbaston in Birmingham from June 10.

After the WTC Final, India will clash with England in a five match Test series starting from August. Sir Jadeja, as he is fondly called by fans, will also be part of the Indian Test squad that will face the hosts. The first Test between both sides will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, followed by the second at Lord's starting from August 12. Both sides will then travel to Leeds for the third Test at Headingley. The fourth and fifth Tests are scheduled at The Oval in London and Old Trafford in Manchester, respectively.

