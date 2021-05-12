WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja Starts Preparing For England Tour at Home | See Video

There’s some time before India will fly out to England for their high-profile tour during which Virat Kohli’s men will play six Test matches including the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. However, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is wasting no time after the IPL 2021 was suspended earlier this month and has started his working on his fitness before the departure.

On Wednesday, Jadeja shared a clip of what appears to be the gym at his Jamnagar residence in Gujarat, showing off the equipment, captioning the post ‘Preparation starts here’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindra jadeja (@ravindra.jadeja)

Jadeja, who represents Chennai Super Kings in IPL, gave a memorable individual performance during the now-suspended IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He belted 62 off 28 with four fours and five sixes before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin including that of Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. And he effected a run-out as well.

Jadeja’s on-field brilliance was praised by everyone including RCB captain Virat Kohli who said it bodes well for Indian cricket team considering the T20 World Cup is due in few months time now.

The performance was continuation of his purple patch in international cricket that has seen him making vital contributions across departments. His Australia tour though was cut short due to a thumb injury in January this year which also ruled him out of the home series against England as well.

However, he made his competitive return in April for three-time IPL winners CSK and it never looked he was away from the game for a so long. India will again bank on his all-round skills as they hope to become the first ever winners of the ICC World Test Championship before locking horns with England in a five-match Test series.

