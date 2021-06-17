WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar Names Indian Bowler Who Will Play Crucial Role

Team India has announced its team for the WTC final against New Zealand, and Sachin Tendulkar feels that one bowler from the team will have a crucial role to play. He also pointed out a bowler who can be quicker than one expects him to be.

“I was told that when a bowler is bowling well, stand at the non-striker’s end (laughs). Jokes apart, Bumrah is a world-class bowler, his action is slightly awkward, I have played him in the nets and his action is awkward. He is quicker than you think. He hits the bat hard so one can say because his action is odd, you get less time to react,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying.

“I would suggest any batter that before you play any big shot, make sure you have gotten your eye in because that is what his strength is, before a batter gets his eye in, he will come in and deliver the knockout punch. So be ready for that, the first crucial moments are extremely critical. If you survive, understand and get used to his bowling action, then things can change gradually,” he added.

Tendulkar also went on to talk about Ishant Sharma who has the experience of playing in England. “Otherwise also, one has to have that mixture of senior players and junior players as that blend works. I am not suggesting anyone’s name here, but I think the balance works in batting or bowling. Then you have seniors to guide you because Ishant has been around for a long time. He understands the conditions in England better than anyone else.

“Ishant would play a critical role, but I would leave it to the management because they understand which bowler is bowling well in the nets they also had an intra-squad game and batters would have given their feedback too to the coach and captain on whether the ball is hitting the bat hard enough to show the bowler is in a good rhythm. That is something we need to understand and then pick the final XI,” he explained.

