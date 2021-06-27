WTC Final: 'Selectors Did Not Pay Attention to Current Form & Went on Jasprit Bumrah's Reputation'

In the WTC final against New Zealand, Team India failed on all accounts. Batting was ineffective, and so was their bowling. In the last few years, India’s fast-bowling unit is hailed as the best in the world, but the performance in the final was far from it. Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the entire match.

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim went on to say that Bumrah was picked for the match for what he has done for the team in the past.

“I feel the selectors did not pay attention to the current form and went on reputation to a certain extent. Jasprit Bumrah has not played red-ball cricket since he got injured in Australia," Karim told India News.

“He has only played white-ball cricket and that too only the T20s. He did not play in the home series against England. I felt he was woefully out of form and along with that out of practice if we talk about red-ball cricket."

Even though Karim said that Bumrah was getting in the groove, but still much work is needed for him to be back in form. This, for him, is a big area of concern.

“To a certain extent, I felt he was getting back his rhythm in the second innings spell he bowled, he was also unlucky at times. But in the end, he couldn’t catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket, especially in conducive conditions, in the entire Test match. I feel this is a very big area of concern and it is required to rectify this in the upcoming series," he pointed out.

