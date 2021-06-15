WTC Final: Shardul Leaves Coach Shatri Surprised After Intra-Squad Match

With the World Test Championship final approaching on June 18, Team India is busy preparing for the match against New Zealand in Hampshire Bowl, Southampton. Players including KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries while Ravindra Jadeja and Subhman Gill also played a half-century innings during the intra-squad practice match.

BCCI shared the pictures and videos through their Twitter handle to keep the fans posted and updated about the team’s progress. Shardul Thakur, who was bowling in the video, was seen going to the nets, padded up, directly after the match. Wicket-keeper Rishabh pant and Coach Ravi Shastri were amazed to see him.

The third day of the intra-squad match was shared on Twitter with a message ‘The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm.’ Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mayank Agarwal were seen batting in the video while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Avesh Khan were seen bowling. Coach Ravi Shastri was observing the players from the dug-out.

At the end of this video, Shardul is heading for practice leaving the team and the surprising thing was that he left the rest of the team and went to the nets for practice alone. At the end of the video, Rishabh Pant called Ravi Shastri to which he asked what happened? Pant replied, “Look at Shardul.”

Rishabh pant who is the Wicketkeeper for the Indian side for the WTC finals asked Ravi Shastri about it after which all the players including the coach were stunned.

Shardul Thakur is a successful pick for the Indian side. He had played a brilliant inning of 67 in the Test match against Australia and performed well in the T20 series picking up crucial wickets at the correct time.

