WTC Final: Shubhman Gill Sweats it Out in Gym During Quarantine

Sharing an Instagram video featuring glimpses of his workout session, the team’s young opening batsman Shubman Gill gave a sneak peek into his intense gym session during quarantine.

The current Indian cricket team is too serious about its fitness to even skip a day of workout. Making full use of the quarantine period in Mumbai before leaving for the World Test Championship final slated for later this month, the team has been spending a lot of time in the gym. \Sharing an Instagram video featuring glimpses of his workout session, the team’s young opening batsman Shubman Gill gave a sneak peek into his intense gym session during quarantine. The video captioned, “Live A Little” features Gill sweating it out with some running and cycling exercises. Check it out:

The video has been getting a lot of reaction from fans who flooded the comment section with admiration for the star batsman and wished him luck for the WTC final. “Champ!!!!! Can’t wait to see you with bat!!! All the best for WTC!”, wrote a user in her reaction to the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

Meanwhile, BCCI (Board For Cricket Control In India) has also been sharing glimpses of Team India’s preparation ahead of the WTC final.

In one of the videos that were shared by the board on Twitter, the team was working out at the gym. The 38- second clip starts off with Indian captain Virat Kohli making his way to the gym and greeting the camera with a ‘victory’ sign. The video shows glimpses of players like Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant working out in the gym.

In the video, the India Team’s Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai talks about the preparation and training of the players.

Team India will be facing New Zealand in the WTC final, which is slated to be played out at Southampton, England June 11-22.

The WTC final will be followed by an England tour where India will face host country England in a five-Test series between August 4 to September 14.

Expect a power-packed cricketing season in the coming months.

