WTC Final: Shubman Gill Gets ‘Special Recognition’ From ICC

Team India opener Shubman Gill might not have been impressive with his bat in the World Test Championship finals, but he was sharp in fielding. He showed his agility on the field when he dived to his right to take a stunning catch of Ross Taylor off Mohammed Shami in New Zealand’s first innings.

Taylor camped on to the front foot and drove on the up off Shami, but had no control over his stroke and Gill pouched a stunning catch.

Ross Taylor was dismissed for 11 and New Zealand lost their first wicket of the day and this gave India a great start as they reduced the Kiwis to 135/5 at lunch.

Shubman Gill’s remarkable catch has now been recognized as the Nissan Play of the Test. ICC tweeted, “Shubman Gill’s stunner to dismiss Ross Taylor has been voted as the @Nissan #POTT – Play of the Test.”

Watch the video here:

And we have a winner!Shubman Gill’s stunner to dismiss Ross Taylor has been voted as the @Nissan #POTT – Play of the Test 👏 Watch the catch again 📽️#WTC21 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a1Tt9zsKen — ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2021

Shubman Gill flopped as a batsman

After an impressive start to his career as an opener in Australia, Shubman Gill has failed to live up to his billing. He flopped in the Test series against England at home and after being set in the first innings in the WTC final, he was dismissed for 28. He, along with Rohit Sharma was very vigilant against the moving ball under cloudy skies in Southampton, but after being set, he was taken out by Neil Wagner.

In the second innings, he looked rather stable, but then was beaten by an in-ducker by Tim Southee and was trapped right in front of the stumps.

Gill has not been in the best of forms in the recent past. In the IPL before the series, Shubman Gill managed to score only 132 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.85. Against England, he scored 119 runs in 4 Test matches and could only score a single half-century.

