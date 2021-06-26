WTC Final: 'Siraj Should Have Played in Place of Ishant, Shardul Could Have Been a Good Option'

Even though India’s fast-bowling attack is known as the best in the world, still they delivered a performance that can be termed average, in the WTC final against New Zealand. Apart from Mohammed Shami’s four wicket-haul, there was not much to show. Hailed as one of the best bowlers in the world, Jasprit Bumrah did not pick up any wickets in the match, and Ishant Sharma was unimpressive too.

Former India selector Gagan Khoda feels that the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Shardul Thakur could have been included in the playing XI. The latter was not even included in the final 15 for the match against the Kiwis. “Siraj should have played in place of Ishant Sharma. The conditions were suitable for swing bowling. No one was moving the ball apart from Mohammad Shami and there was no one who supported him. Siraj could have moved the ball better. Even Shardul could have been a good option. He moves the ball well," Khoda told SportsKeeda in an interview.

He went to speak about the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the Test team. He has 19 wickets in five Tests in England, and has the ability to move the ball both ways. “Bhuvneshwar is a good swing bowler and he should have been in the Indian team for the WTC final and England series," he added.

On the other hand, former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath has defended skipper Virat Kohli. “Virat Kohli is a great player and a very good captain also. We shouldn’t be emotional; we have many expectations and when our expectations don’t get fulfilled, we start looking for something on which we can put the blame," Amarnath was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Definitely he (Virat) is doing a fantastic job and a player like him comes once in a generation. Cricket will keep on moving forward and when there are so many facilities and you play for a whole year obviously your self-confidence increases. In Virat Kohli, I see both Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting so you can imagine how good a batsman Virat is. And with experience, his performances are improving and it’s important for him to continue as captain."

