WTC Final - Six New Zealand Members Play Golf, India Question Bio Secure Protocols: Report

The Indian team has questioned bio-secure protocols at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for the ICC World Test Championship final after some New Zealand players went to the golf course within the premises, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

India and New Zealand’s squads, along with family members, are in the Hilton hotel situated inside the Ageas Bowl premises along with the stadium. While the Indian players have been restricted to their hotel floor and the ground/practice facility, New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Michell and physiotherapist Tommy Simsek went to the golf course according to the report.

The Indian team manager has taken up the issue with the ICC. The governing body, though, has said there was no breach saying the Indians too can move around freely given their mandatory quarantine period is over.

While Indian players arrived from India, New Zealand squad came to Southampton after completing a Test series against England, which they won 1-0.

On Tuesday, India reduced their squad to 15 members, as required by the ICC. Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and KL Rahul were left out.

New Zealand too finalised their 15-man squad on Monday. Five players including Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner have been cut from the original 20-man squad for the tour that was part of the two-match series against England.

There’s no major surprise in the pruned squad with Colin de Grandhomme fitting in as the sole allrounder while Will Young as the batting cover and Tom Blundell, who replaced injured BJ Watling in the second Test, continues to be his back-up.

New Zealand have also preferred Ajaz Patel over Mitchell Santner as the specialist spinner. Patel took four wickets across the two Tests against England.

The WTC final will start on June 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here