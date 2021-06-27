WTC Final: Sourav Ganguly Lauds Efforts of Individual Contributors for Summit Clash Appearance

Team India is facing widespread criticism for their timid performance against New Zealand in the WTC final, which saw them lose the match by a whopping eight wickets. But their journey to the summit clash was something special, and which deserves rich applause. After the culmination of the 2019 World Cup, the team played some consistent cricket all over the world, and won the series 2-1 in Australia.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was extremely pleased with the way team took up the challenge and went to play the final. He went on to hail the major contributors too.

“Everyone has contributed in this WTC journey. Ajinkya Rahane has been the highest scorer for India in the WTC. Don’t forget Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. For Ishant, a fast bowler, to have played 100 Tests, is not a mean achievement. After Kapil Dev, he is the only Indian pace bowler to have done so. There have been worthy contributions from Rohit Sharma, Rahane and skipper Virat Kohli. Ravichandran Ashwin has performed with the ball right through," Ganguly told The Week Magazine in an interview.

Ganguly also seemed to be chuffed about the upcoming, second cycle of the WTC. “Both India and New Zealand have played well, and that is why they are in the final. As for the qualification criteria, it was based on the percentage of wins. Hopefully, in the next WTC cycle, there will be some tweaks. Last year, due to Covid-19, lots of matches and series were cancelled. Hopefully, the next cycle will take all this into account," Ganguly added.

Meanwhile, Team New Zealand are likely to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series just before the T20 World Cup. The last time Blackcaps toured Pakistan was in 2003, where they were white-washed in the five-match ODI series. The NZC and the PCB are in talks regarding the bilateral series, David White, chief executive of the board confirmed.

