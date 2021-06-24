WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain React to Virat Kohli’s Cheap Dismissal

New Zealand clinched the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship after their phenomenal 8-wicket victory over India at the Ages Bowl in Southampton on June 23. After rain played spoilsport in the summit clash, the reserve day was used to draw out the results of the match. When India resumed their innings from 64/2, the fans expected a strong total against Kiwis. But the quick dismissals of skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the opening session of the reserve day turned the tables.

Another batting failure by Kohli against New Zealand left the cricket fans disheartened. The talismanic skipper, once again, fell prey to pacer Kyle Jamieson. In the ICC Test championship, it was for the second time Kohli was dismissed by his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate. Kohli returned to pavilion for 13 off 29 balls on the reserve day. Former Test cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain reacted to Kohli’s cheap dismissal and an ultimate showdown against the Black Caps in the rain-marred Test Championship final.

Hussain said that he is reminded of 2014 when James Anderson with the sort of line troubled Kohli. The England tour in 2014 was a disaster for the Indian skipper as he played knocks of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6, and 20 in the five-match Test series. Adding to Hussain, Gavaskar said that his backfoot did not move and he committed himself to the shot.

New Zealand displayed some good cricket as Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor played unbeaten knocks off 52 and 47 respectively. Earlier on the reserve day, Tim Southee picked four wickets and bundled out India for 170 runs. The batting order of Team India disastrously collapsed due to the powerpack bowling of the Kiwis. In the end, New Zealand had to score 139 runs in 53 overs to win the coveted title. The Kane Williamson-led side, on the loss of two wickets, reached the target.

