WTC Final: Team India Departs for Tour of England With Families; Checkout Video

India’s tour of England is not very far away and Team India, along with their loved ones have already departed for the country, for a three-and-a-half-month tour. There, Team India is slated to play the WTC final against New Zealand, and then a five-Test series against hosts. Not only Virat Kohli was spotted coming out of team bus with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika, but Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were also seen along with baby Samaira.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, the BCCI had put in a request that the players be allowed to take their family to the tour, given that they have to spend a considerable amount of time in a bio-secure bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Team India will leave for Southampton upon their arrival to London.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

All the players have spent 14 days in a hard quarantine in Mumbai, and returned six negative RT-PCR tests, upon which they were sent in a charter flight to England. There too, they will spend three days in hard quarantine, after the completion of which they will be allowed to start their gym and training sessions. The entire squad will also be a part of the three-day practice game to get acclimatised to the conditions.

On the other hand, none of the BCCI office-bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah will be present for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton from 18-22 June, due to the strict quarantine rules of the country.

Also, Team India is also scheduled to take part in a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The squad is yet to be announced for the same, but Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead this side, while Rahul Dravid could be the coach.

