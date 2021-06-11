WTC Final: Team India Gears Up, Play Intra-Squad Match Under 'Excellent Setting' in Southampton

The Indian Cricket Team practiced hard at Southampton ahead of the WTC Final which is now just one week away. The BCCI posted a couple of pictures where the team was seen undergoing an intra-squad match to prepare themselves for the all important clash. Unlike New Zealand, Team India will go into the game without any match practice. They were in quarantine firstly in Mumbai and then were asked to isolate in England upon arrival.

Excellent setting for an intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton. #TeamIndia 😎🙌 pic.twitter.com/3DdgPp6dIj— BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2021

The Indian team is training hard ahead of the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18. The BCCI tweeted yet another video of the players during the nets session. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and skipper Virat Kohli were seen honing their skills.

Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin had an intense session too. “Team India get into the groove for the WTC Final," tweeted BCCI.

#TeamIndia get into the groove for the #WTC21 Final 👊👊 pic.twitter.com/KIY1zvjyce

The video also showcased Rishabh Pant playing some big shots. In the recent past, the left-hander has emerged as the backbone of Indian middle-order. Back in 2018, he scored a ton against England in the final, Test and also a ton in Australia later that year. Now, he played a key role in India’s win Down Under in 2020.

Yesterday also, the BCCI had posted a similar video, with Indian players training hard in the nets. Meanwhile, a lot of experts are left confused with India not getting even a single practice game before the WTC final. Sarandeep Singh, a former selector as well, has echoed the same sentiment. “The International Cricket Council should’ve arranged a three-day practice match for the Indian team to help them prepare for the WTC final. If the counties aren’t free, it could’ve persuaded the English Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange a second for a second XI of some county.

