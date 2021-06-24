WTC Final: Team India Record This Unwanted Feat Against New Zealand

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday became the first-ever team to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final by defeating India in the summit clash at the Ageas Bowl Stadium of Southampton. During the six-day long mega event, the Virat Kohli-led Team recorded another unwanted feat after no Indian batters were able to touch the mark of fifty runs in their both innings combined.

The last time it happened was way back in 2018 against England at the Lord’s. During the Lord’s Test, ace English seamer James Anderson ripped apart the Indian batting line-up in the swinging and overcast conditions of Britain to leave India reeling. Indian had scored 107 and 130 runs in their first and second innings as England won the match by an innings and 159 runs. England went on to win five-match Test series 4-1.

Put in to bat first in the WTC final, Team India scored 217 for the loss of ten wickets in 92.1 overs in their first innings. For India, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat but failed in converting their good start. While Kohli (44 runs off 132 balls) was removed by his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kyle Jamieson, when he was just six runs short of his fifty, Rahane was removed from the attack at the individual score of 49 by Neli Wagner.

In India’s second innings, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant top scored with 41 runs off 88 balls. Pant fell short of his fifty by nine runs. Rohit Sharma was India’s second-highest run-getter in the second innings. He scored 30 runs off 81 balls. Other than, Pant and Rohit, no other batter was able to cross the 20-run mark as Team India endured a shambolic batting collapse on the sixth day of the match. India scored 170 runs in the second innings and gave New Zealand 140 run target to win the match/

Chasing a paltry total of 140, New Zealand won the match by eight wickets to take the elusive trophy home.

