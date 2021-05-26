WTC Final: Team India Sweats it Out in Hotel During Quarantine, BCCI Uploads Video

Even though the Indian team is going through quarantine in Mumbai currently, but they are leaving no stone unturned to prepare well for the tour of UK, where they will be up against New Zealand first, for the final of the WTC, which will begin on June 18.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of the players working out in the gym which read: “Getting stronger each day!”

As a precautionary measure, the BCCI had asked all the England-bound players to get their first shots of the Covid-19 vaccine. The second dose will be given to them players in the UK. “The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rules,” BCCI sources had told ANI.

The BCCI made a foolproof plan to avoid any positive cases for the tour of UK, wherein all the players will have to go through three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai. After completing the two-week quarantine in Mumbai, the team will undergo another 10-day quarantine in the UK.

Meanwhile, BCCI will take a decision on holding remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches at special general meeting on May 29, in which entire domestic cricket schedule for 2021-22 will be discussed. “As of now, nothing has been finalised (regarding IPL),” a top BCCI office-bearer told IANS.

The franchises too haven’t got any intimation though they have been told that they will get to know only after May 29.

“There is nothing concrete yet. But we are aware that the Board is likely decide the matter on May 29 and may convey to us after that,” a franchise official told IANS.

