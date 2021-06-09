WTC Final: 'The Difference Is Going To Be R Ashwin' - Monty Panesar Weighs In On The WTC Final

India lock horns with New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship from the 18th of June in Southampton and former left-arm orthodox Monty Panesar has picked R Ashwin to be the differentiator between the two sides. Ashwin has witnessed a dramatic change in his fortunes in SENA since 2018 and is now a more lethal wicket-taker away from home.

Ashwin also has an excellent record against left-handers with his stock delivery leaving the left-hander. He was the first bowler in Test cricket to pick 200 wickets against left-handers and Panesar feels that this would be one of the major reasons for his success in the WTC Final. The New Zealand XI have a number of southpaws in their line-up including the likes of Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls – two of their most successful batsmen of the last few years. Devon Conway, who scored a double hundred on Test debut is another left-hander who will be on Ashwin’s radar.

Angelo Mathews Misses England Tour Due to Paternity Leave

Panesar said that according to him Ashwin would be the number one spinner ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the match.

“I think New Zealand is quite a good team and Conway had a great game against England. They have got few left-handers in there so I am sure Ashwin will probably be the first-choice spinner,” stated Panesar.

“But with the weather around and so many left-handers in the New Zealand squad, Ashwin could be the match-winner in this final. The difference is going to be Ashwin, I think Tim Southee is bowling well, he could be the difference for New Zealand,” the former spinner added.

Panesar added that New Zealand are currently playing like the number one team in the world and thus it will not be easy for India in Southampton.

“New Zealand looks a better team than I think a lot of people thought in England and they are kind of playing like a number one team in the world. I think it is going to be a great Test match between the two sides and it’s not going to be easy for India.”

Panesar further stated that Ashwin would play the perfect support act in the final and team India’s success would depend upon the success of Ashwin against the left-handers.

“If Ashwin can get the left-handers out cheaply, I think New Zealand would be in trouble, if Ashwin can’t then it would put more and more pressure on seamers. If he performs as he did in his country, India will be in a stronger position,” Panesar said.

Temperatures in England have been soaring with an early summer and the wickets around the country are getting baked. This should suit the Indian spinners and Panesar said that Virat Kohli will definitely go in with both his specialists.

“We have a heatwave here and the weather is fantastic, I think the wicket will turn and India might go with two spinners. Also, Virat Kohli wants to get Ravindra Jadeja in the team.”

The Racism Social Media Storm That Has Hit English Cricket & Is Threatening To Spiral Out of Control

Panesar said the WTC was a great advertisement for Test cricket and compared it to an India-Pakistan Test or the Ashes.

“I would like to see the match going to the fifth day, I think that would be a good advertisement for Test cricket and World Test Championship. I think it (best of three finals) can be the option as two best teams are playing against each other, it kind of has a similar effect as that of Test series between India and Pakistan or England and Australia,” said Panesar.

“This could be the next series like this which the teams would be looking forward to as you don’t have the home advantage here.”

Panesar also gave his expert comments on the Ollie Robinson racist tweets controversy and had some advice for the bowler.

“ECB says cricket is for everyone, they stand against racism, they include diversity, they want people from diverse backgrounds to be involved in cricket. So the ECB didn’t have any option but to suspend him. I think the best will be, Ollie Robinson should say something about it rather than getting a statement from ECB or Sussex. Because if it comes from him people would listen. If there will be another statement people will say ‘oh yeah he is hiding behind it,” stated Panesar​.

WTC 2021: Pick Your Indian XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final vs New Zealand

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here