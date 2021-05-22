CRICKETNEXT

WTC Final: These Two Indian Pacers Can Outbowl New Zealand's Bowling Line Up, Feels Ashish Nehra

The former left-arm pace bowler felt that India should also field spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as it would bolster the attack, while also strengthening the batting.

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 22, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

India pacers’ ability to bowl well even on flat pitches will give them edge in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played next month in Southampton, said former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra.

“Both India and New Zealand have very good fast bowlers. But if you look at our bowlers, Bumrah and Shami, they can bowl well even on flatter decks. Not just Bumrah and Shami, even Ishant is there. And looking at what he has achieved having played 100 Test matches, his presence is another strong point for India,” Nehra, who played 17 Tests and 120 ODIs, as told to the sources.

The WTC final will be held on June 18-22.

The former left-arm pace bowler felt that India should also field spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as it would bolster the attack, while also strengthening the batting.

“If you come across a green top, then you certainly can think of including an extra pacer, which I feel should be Mohammed Siraj given how well he has been bowling. But otherwise, I think the bowling attack should be Ishant, Bumrah and Shami as the three fast bowlers, with Ashwin and Jadeja as the spinners,” Nehra added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

