WTC Final: This is How Ashwin’s Wife Prithi Reacted to His Dismissal

The final of the World Test Championship is being played between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Day one of the match got washed out due to rain and the second day was also interrupted by rain and bad light, but the game started. The first session of the third day was not in favour of the Indian team. India started with 146 for the fall of three wickets, where it had ended the second day and captain Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were batting. At one point India reached 211 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Though the batting was not encouraging for India on the third day, there was something interesting to watch out for in the batting of Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin came to bat. Ashwin came to bat when India’s score was 182 for six.

Kiwi bowler Neil Wagner was bowling brilliantly and the conditions were anyway not suitable for batting. Ashwin played a crucial inning and added important runs to the Indian total. His wife Prithi Narayanan was watching her husband’s batting from the balcony of her room at the Hilton Hotel.

Ayyo— Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) June 20, 2021

The family members of the Indian team players are staying in the hotel with them. Prithi Narayanan was seen updating about the match on social media and the weather at the stadium. When her husband was dismissed by Tim Southee, she tweeted writing “AYYO” which means a south Indian expression for ‘Oh My God.’

Ashwin played an important innings and displayed a variety of shots. His dismissal was unfortunate as he was adding crucial runs to the Indian total. He made 22 runs in 27 balls and created a little pressure on New Zealand bowlers. He made a quick partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Tim Southee ended the entertaining innings by Ashwin on a beautiful out-swinging delivery, on which Ashwin went to play a cover-drive, but the outside edge of the bat touched the ball and Tom Latham caught a catch on the slips.

