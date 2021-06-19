WTC Final: This is How the Toss Looked Like from Anushka Sharma's Balcony; Check Out Pic

Bollywood actress and India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was with his husband as he prepared for the all-important WTC Final. Now, as Kohli and Kane Williamson (NZ skipper) walked out for the toss, Anushka made sure that she takes a snap and shares it with her fans. It was no difficult task for the actress who is staying in a hotel which is also situated in the stadium premises. Therefore, she had a clean view from the balcony. This is what she posted in her Instagram story:

Earlier she had shared pictures upon arriving in London, and also a view from her balcony in Southampton. “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium," she wrote with the post.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s old love letter has surfaced online: The letter is addressed to King Kohli’s favourite vegetable, and it is none other than the humble potato. “My beloved Aloo, I’m writing you this letter because I’ve realised that my feelings for you are genuine. I recall our first meeting vividly. I remember the first time I saw the inside of your aloo paratha. I recall bringing you home from the grocery shop as a true fan. I vividly recall meeting you in the theatre and holding you in my hand while you were dressed in gorgeous red ketchup,” Kohli writes in the letter. Virat Kohli’s fitness is something that all his fans are aware of. Kohli is currently regarded as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The Indian skipper has made numerous sacrifices in order to achieve this goal. Kohli eats a diet rich in greens, vegetables, and protein to keep in great shape. He gave up non-vegetarian cuisine three years ago. Potatoes have also been eliminated from his diet in order to maintain his fitness. Kohli keeps missing potatoes.

