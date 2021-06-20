WTC Final: This Was the Ideal Situation for Rishabh Pant to Stamp His Authority - VVS Laxman

Former India batsman VVS Laxman said Rishabh Pant will learn from his dismissal in the first innings of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, calling him to show patience and discipline. Pant fell chasing a wide ball from Kyle Jamieson to edge to the slip cordon for 4 off 22 balls.

Virender Sehwag Joins The Fun After Fan Asks Shane Warne if he Understands How Spin Bowling Works

“We were aware of the challenge that Rishabh Pant is going to face. He is a naturally aggressive batsman. On this kind of surface, you have to mix caution with aggression. You have to know what are areas you can target the bowlers. You have to show patience and discipline," Laxman said on Star Sports’ lunch show.

‘Psychologically Draw is a Big Boost, Will Put England on Back Foot’

“Unfortunately, on this surface, you cannot free your arms like the way you can do in sub-continent. But this is something you expect from Rishabh Pant," he added.

“This is something I am sure, he will learn. When he was walking back after getting out, he was disappointed with himself. He was talking to himself, showing through action, that he had to leave that delivery.

“I think this was the ideal situation for Rishabh Pant to stamp his authority like the way he did in Australia. Because these are different conditions than the conditions in Australia. You have to respect the good ball, especially when you know the bowler is on top of you by swinging the ball and getting the lateral movement of the wicket."

New Zealand’s bowlers ran through India to bowl them out for 217 on the third day.

Neither skipper Virat Kohli (44), nor his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (49) could complete their half-centuries. Kyle Jamieson picked up a five wicket haul.

The first day’s play was washed out while second day’s play ended early due to bad light.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here