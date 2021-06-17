WTC Final: Tim Southee Names 'a Tremendous Indian Player' to Watch Out For

NZ pacer Tim Southee has geared up for the Indian challenge in style as he grabbed a six-for against England at Lord’s. The 32-year-old is now the pace spearhead of this bowling line up and he knows Kiwi fans are looking up to him. Meanwhile he praised the Indian batting line up as he revealed that he is bracing for a stiff challenge.

“It’s an exciting batting line-up, the mix of experienced guys and a couple of young guys who have come in and played with that freedom and that excitement that they have,” he was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“Rohit Sharma’s a tremendous player in all three formats and personally a guy I like watching bat, his style and the way he can take a game away from the opposition is great to watch. But I know as a bowling group that it’s a dangerous line-up throughout, Rohit is only one of many very good batters in this Indian batting line-up that we have to be on top of our game against,” he added.

On India’s skipper, he added: “As a player, you like to test yourself against the best and Virat [Kohli] is one of the best to play the game, definitely one of the modern-day greats but it’s not only him. We know there are so many dangerous players in this Indian batting line-up so we’re going to have to be on top of our game as a bowling unit and we know how dangerous they can be.”

India take on New Zealand in the WTC Final tomorrow at Southampton. When the last time these two teams played, the Kiwis blanked out India 2-0.

