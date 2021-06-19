WTC Final: Virat Kohli Most-Capped India Test Captain; Overtakes MS Dhoni

India captain Virat Kohli achieved another personal milestone as he walked out to toss at the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton. Kohli has now led India in 61 Tests. This the highest number of matches for any Indian captain. He is closely followed by MS Dhoni (60), Sourav Ganguly (49) and Mohammad Azharuddin (47) and Sunil Gavaskar (47).

Today, Virat Kohli is captaining India for the 61st time in Tests, the most by any Asian player. He betters MS Dhoni’s tally of 60 Tests.Behind them are Sri Lankan Arjuna Ranatunga & Pakistani Misbah-ul-Haq with 56 Tests each as captain.#INDvsNZ #WTCFinal #WTC21final #WTC— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2021

Earlier Kohli had said that the change in WTC rule only fired him and his team to give their best effort at the WTC final.

The game’s governing body ICC had changed the qualification criteria for the World Test Championship from maximum points earned to percentage points earned from the matches contested after many scheduled series were cancelled due to the global health crisis.

“… that gave us more determination and more clarity as to where we want to go and what we want to achieve, so looking back now, probably was a good thing that happened," Kohli said during the virtual press conference on eve of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

“There was no room for complacency, if we had qualified earlier maybe we would have relaxed a little-bit.“But the situation allowed us to be more hungry and be more determined and know exactly what was going on at that moment and use that as a fueling bracket and motivation to keep moving forward regardless of whatever was going on in the outside."

India secured a historic 2-1 win over Australia in Australia and then claimed 3-1 victory against England at home in a four-Test series to seal their place in the final.

“Was it supposed to be a topsy-turvy ride to be honest?," the India captain asked.

“When you are sitting at home and the rules change suddenly, you get confused as to what happened, without anyone’s control we did not miss or choose to miss any series through the course of this World Test Championship apart from the scheduling that wasn’t done at all."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here