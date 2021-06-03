WTC Final: Virat Kohli & Ravi Shastri's Leaked Audio During PC Leaves Fans in Splits

Team India left for England on Wednesday, and before departure, as is the norm, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri attended a press conference. But a particular moment during the media interaction left the fans in splits. Unaware that the PC had started, Kohli and Shastri were heard discussing the strategy for the WTC final against New Zealand starting June 18.

In the audio clip, Kohli can be heard saying, “hum inko round the wicket dalwayenge, Left-handers hai inpe, Lala, Siraj sabko start se hi laga denge.” This means, that the duo were discussing the bowling plan against New Zealand, which could consist the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, Kohli said during the conference that the WTC final is a reward for hard work. “WTC final holds a lot of value, especially being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format,” Kohli said.

“We take a lot of pride in playing Tests. The way we have progressed as a side shows how much it means to us. For all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work we have put in not just in the two years of the competition, but over the last 5-6 years since we started to come up the ranks as a side. We are just happy to play the finals.”

On the other hand coach Shastri said that the WTC final should be the best of three contest. “It’s the first time there is a WTC final. The magnitude of the game is the biggest, if not the biggest ever. It’s the toughest form of the game. It has happened over two years, not two months. Teams have played each other across the world and earned the right to play the final. It is one hell of an event.”

“Ideally in the long run, if they want to pursue with Test championship, a best of three final is ideal. But you have to finish it early because of the FTP. For now, one-off is a one-off.”

