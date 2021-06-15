WTC Final: Virat Kohli Takes a Tumble While Facing a Short Ball During Net Session

India is undergoing hard training and practice sessions to prepare for the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. The WTC final will see a thrilling encounter between India and New Zealand from June 18 to June 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is regularly sharing a glimpse of the team’s practice session on their social media handles to create a buzz among the cricket fans. On June 15, Tuesday, BCCI posted another snippet in which the players including the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkaya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant faced the seamers Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami among many others.

In the 54 second clip, skipper Kohli looked in good touch as he was able to middle the balls well. However, what caught the attention of many cricket fans was Kohli losing his balance and falling on the ground after evading a short ball.

Almost everyone in the cricket fraternity has their eyes on Kohli. If India wants to become the Test Championships, then the skipper will have to lead from the front and play a match-defining knock in the showpiece event against the Kiwis. The cricket fans are also eagerly waiting for a century from the Indian skipper. Kohli has a whopping 70 centuries in his international career, However, Kohli’s last hundred came in 2019 against Bangladesh.

Apart from net practice, India also played an intrasquad practice game in which the entire Indian contingent was divided into two teams. While the team having all the main batters was led by Virat Kohli, KL Rahul was named as the skipper of the side featuring the main bowlers.

During the four-day practice match, Rishabh Pant grabbed all the limelight as he scored a smashing century. Apart from Pant, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja also looked in fine form as they smashed a half-century. Coming to the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma were amongst the wickets.

