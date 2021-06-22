WTC Final: Virat Kohli Tries to Keep Himself Warm During Day Five; Video Surfaces

It has been a frustrating kind of a WTC final for the fans, as well as the Indian team and New Zealand. Rain has accounted for major part of the four days gone by with the possibility of a result looking bleak. On day five, when the match finally started after a rain delay, captain Virat Kohli was seen trying to warm up his body, in the cold of Southampton.

In a video that is now going viral, Rohit Sharma and keeper Rishabh Pant are also sen. Meanwhile Kohli continues to rub his hands and jump in the video.

The video invited some hilarious comments:

ROHIT KE EXPRESSIONS BEST HOTE HAI ,PLUS NO RIFT CONFIRMED— CRICKADDICT (@ZCskian) June 22, 2021

This is actually very funny. But Rohit wasn’t pointing to Virat.— Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) June 22, 2021

Idhar mereko tension ho rhi barish naa aa jae or yeah nach rha— Simran Randhawa (@Randhawa36_) June 22, 2021

After the WTC final, Team India will play a five-Test series against England, and former skipper Alaistair Cook feels it won’t be easy for India. “India have shown how good they are at the moment because they’re in the World Test Championship final but, over five Test matches in England, England are hard to beat at home, and I’m expecting a very tight battle," Cook was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.

“India would have been here for a long time as well so could get mentally fatigued by the end of the tour.

“India will start pretty well but, consistently over five games, to beat England at home is a monumental effort. So I think if England hang in with India early on, there’s no reason why they can’t win."

England have lost the away series in India 1-3 before suffering a 1-0 defeat against New Zealand earlier this month.

