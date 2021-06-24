WTC Final: Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni Debate Reignites on Twitter After India Lose to New Zealand

Team India seem to be jinxed as far as the ICC events are concerned. The team qualifies for the playoffs or the knockouts with ease, and it is the last hurdle that seems to bother them the most. This problem has only come to the fore in the reign of Virat Kohli, who has a few titles to his name as player, but none as a skipper.

The World Test Championship final against New Zealand was a chance for Kohli & Co. to change that, but the team faltered, big time. The batting collapsed twice in the match, and the bowlers weren’t as impressive as compared to the Kiwis. Naturally, after the loss, Kohli’s leadership came under the scanner once again. The fans did not shy away from igniting the MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli debate. For the records, MS Dhoni lead India to four ICC finals, and won three of them.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

India in 10 ICC finals: Under Dhoni’s captaincy - Won 3 (out of 4 finals) All other captains - Won 1 (out of 6 finals)#WTC2021Final — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 23, 2021

Dhoni is always my favourite player. Coolest captain and kind hearted man. Everybody loves him. Today we real miss him.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/cHnxZnHszP— AK (@AparnaP36162808) June 23, 2021

Dhoni is still Trending on India trends The impact of Captain Dhoni in World Cup pic.twitter.com/1rL8lcbveZ — தல ViNo MSD 4.0 (@KillerViNoo7) June 24, 2021

Captaincy is not everyones cup of teaDhoni ❣️@msdhoni@imkohli@bcci pic.twitter.com/UVvSWaIKJ3— Ravi Bhan Singh (@RaviBhanSingh20) June 24, 2021

As far as the ICC tournaments are concerned, India have made the final 10 times in the past and emerged victorious on four occasions. The next ICC assignment for the team will be the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in India in October.

