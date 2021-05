WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer Gives His Verdict After India Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja Reveals Retro Jumper

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday revealed a team’s kit for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The kit, a sweater, is a throwback to the 90s with former cricketers and fans lapping it up.

“Rewind to 90’s T-shirt #lovingit #india” Jadeja wrote alongside a picture of him wearing the retro jumper sporting logos of the ICC World Test Championship and BCCI.

Jaffer took note of the Tweet and gave his approval using the famous dialogue from Indian movie Yudh released in 1985, starring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Tina Munim.

“Maska hai maska Ek dum Jhakas!”, said the tweet from Jaffer which loosely translates to “It’s like butter, outstanding.”

Jadeja and his India teammates are undergoing quarantine in a Mumbai hotel before they depart for the UK tour where they are scheduled to play six Tests starting with the WTC Final in Southampton. The contest is scheduled to start from June 18 and will see India and New Zealand vying to become the inaugural champions.

That will be followed by a break lasting over a month before India face England in a five-match Test series from August 4. During their previous tour of the country, Virat Kohli’s men suffered a 1-4 defeat and will be eager to end their wait for a Test series win in England since 2007 when they won 1-0.

On the other hand, Joe Root’s men will be itching to return the favour after being drubbed 1-3 in a four-match Test series when they toured India earlier this year.

