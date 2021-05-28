WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer has Hilarious Take on Playing Conditions for Final

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is a hit on social media these days, as he has a witty reply, in the form of a meme, ready for every situation. This time around, Jaffer left everyone in splits after asking R Ashwin to explain the playing conditions of the WTC final between India and New Zealand.

ICC had announced that the WTC title will be shared between the two finalists if the match ends in a draw or a tie. Reacting to it, Jaffer used a meme from Sanjay Dutt movie Munna Bhai MBBS. “Indian team to @ashwinravi99 right now #FirstBencher #WTCFinal,” Jaffer wrote in the caption.

The ICC also confirmed that there will be no boundary count rule in the final, which robbed New Zealand of the title in the 2019 World Cup. “The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners …,” the ICC said in a statement.

It was also announced that the final would be played with the Dukes ball and there would be a reserve day to full five days of play is possible. “There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario,” the ICC said.

Meanwhile, Team India is in Mumbai in a hard quarantine, before they leave for the UK on June 2. The final will be played on June 18, after which Team India will play a Test series against England, starting in August. Simultaneously, a ‘B’ team would play in a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in August.

