WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer Prefers Kumar Dharmasena Over Richard Kettleborough, Shares Hilarious Meme

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer is back with his cryptic and hilarious memes in Twitter. The Punjab Kings batting coach’s latest meme is on his preferred umpire for the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand.

In a witty meme, Jaffer conveyed he’d prefer Kumar Dharmasena over Richard Kettleborough.

Here’s the meme.

Unable to understand? The comments section is always there for help. One user pointed out that Kettleborough was the umpire in many of India’s knockout matches, including the most recent one – the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand, where India lost narrowly. On the other hand, Dharmasena’s error in the World Cup final between New Zealand and England led to New Zealand missing out on a maiden title.

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the WTC final from June 18 to June 22 in Southampton.

India will be leaving to UK from Mumbai on June 2, and then undergo a three-day hard quarantine before practising inside their bubbles. Meanwhile, New Zealand will play two Tests against England before the WTC final.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor recently spoke to the media, saying the two Tests will aid their preparations. However, he added that India too will have good preparation time due to the suspension of the IPL 2021.

“For India, IPL finishing early under unfortunate circumstances has probably played into their hands a little,” Taylor told reporters.

“If IPL would have gone on they would have had a smaller preparation but now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will have their loads up.”

Taylor said NZ too will have good preparation as they will play two Tests against England before the WTC final.

“I would be lying if you think there isn’t some sort of thought about the WTC final but I couldn’t think of a better preparation than playing two Tests against England. At the end of the day it’s a neutral venue.

“Playing two Tests gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team has been number one for a long period of time and has had a lot of success over here.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here