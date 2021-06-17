WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer Reveals His Playing XI in Cryptic Tweet

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has been a huge hit among the young generation of cricket fans for his cryptic/hilarious tweets. And continuing on that trend, he posted another tweet where he mentioned his playing xi when India would take on New Zealand in Southampton at the WTC Final. Check this out:

My India XI:1- MI2- KKR3- CSK4- RCB5- DC6- DC7- CSK8- DC9- DC10- PBKS11- MIWatch me decode this + thoughts on Southampton pitch + Potential weakness in NZ in this video here which also has a surprise guest😉https://t.co/trEVUgCAqx#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/XH0mKhbNnl— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile he spoke on his official Youtube channel and gave glimpse of India’s strategy. He said since team management (Skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri) were aggressive themselves, they would go with a five pronged pace attack.

“Knowing Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, they always go with an aggressive mindset, with the thinking of winning the Test, I am sure they will go with five bowlers," he said.

“I feel the fast bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, pick themselves. They are outstanding bowlers and then you have a choice between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, who had a really good Test series against Australia.

“I would definitely think about playing two spinners because both of them can bat so Jadeja will come at 7 and Ashwin at 8 and both have got Test hundreds. So you have that liberty of playing an off-spinner and a left-arm spinner. The ball will spin on the fourth and fifth day and these guys will come in handy,” Jaffer added.

