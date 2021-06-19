CricketNext

WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer’s Hilarious Response After Michael Vaughan Tweets ‘India Saved by Weather’

Wasim Jaffer (Pic Credit: Insta/wasimjaffer14)

Joining the meme-fest, Vaughan took a dig at team India. He teased Indian cricket fans by stating that their team has been saved by weather.

After rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the high voltage match of the World Test Championship final, a meme-fest took place on the internet. All cricket fans had their eyes on the coveted title fight between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Southampton. But they were left disappointed as the weather forecast predicted overcast conditions for a week. Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes but former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer’s reply to former England captain Michael Vaughan stole away the limelight.

Vaughan is quite active on Twitter and his posts tend to spark intense conversations.

Joining the meme-fest, Vaughan took a shot at Team India. He teased Indian fans by claiming that Virat Kohli’s men have been saved by weather.

India domestic legend Jaffer gave a befitting reply to Vaughan. Sharing a snap from the movie Lagan, which featured Aamir Khan and others watching something from the bushes, Jaffer wrote that meanwhile other teams watching the WTC final. The hint was directed to the England cricket team.

Apart from Jaffer, Indian cricket fans trolled Vaughan for his tweet. One of the cricket fans shared a photo, showcasing England’s tour of India earlier this year, in which India won 3 of the 4 Test matches played.

Referring to the 5-match Test series in which India will lock horns with England, a user tweeted that no one will be able to save England from a 5-0 defeat. Another user wrote that England should start playing Bangladesh for consistent wins just like Pakistan plays Zimbabwe. “Now England can play Against Ireland Without fear Since Kevin O’Brien Retired from International Cricket,” tweeted a third.

Vaughan had earlier predicted that New Zealand will lift the World Test Championship trophy. Kane Williamson-led side defeated England 1-0 in a recently held Test series prior to the WTC final.

first published:June 19, 2021, 13:22 IST