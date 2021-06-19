WTC Final: Wasim Jaffer’s Hilarious Response After Michael Vaughan Tweets ‘India Saved by Weather’

After rain played spoilsport on Day 1 of the high voltage match of the World Test Championship final, a meme-fest took place on the internet. All cricket fans had their eyes on the coveted title fight between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Southampton. But they were left disappointed as the weather forecast predicted overcast conditions for a week. Social media was abuzz with memes and jokes but former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer’s reply to former England captain Michael Vaughan stole away the limelight.

Vaughan is quite active on Twitter and his posts tend to spark intense conversations.

Joining the meme-fest, Vaughan took a shot at Team India. He teased Indian fans by claiming that Virat Kohli’s men have been saved by weather.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

India domestic legend Jaffer gave a befitting reply to Vaughan. Sharing a snap from the movie Lagan, which featured Aamir Khan and others watching something from the bushes, Jaffer wrote that meanwhile other teams watching the WTC final. The hint was directed to the England cricket team.

Apart from Jaffer, Indian cricket fans trolled Vaughan for his tweet. One of the cricket fans shared a photo, showcasing England’s tour of India earlier this year, in which India won 3 of the 4 Test matches played.

Referring to the 5-match Test series in which India will lock horns with England, a user tweeted that no one will be able to save England from a 5-0 defeat. Another user wrote that England should start playing Bangladesh for consistent wins just like Pakistan plays Zimbabwe. “Now England can play Against Ireland Without fear Since Kevin O’Brien Retired from International Cricket,” tweeted a third.

Next time tell ECB to tour India during rainy season… Hope rain could save England team 😉 pic.twitter.com/xnnLPoxhgh— Debabrata Ram Rajput (@Iam_DRam) June 18, 2021

I see england has always ruined cricket by their weather 😂— Dr. Ayaz Ali Keerio (@Keerio60) June 18, 2021

Michael vaughvan while tweeting this pic.twitter.com/z1vhdPfCoQ— Jitesh (@JRism9) June 18, 2021

But no one will be able to save England from losing 5-0.— Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) June 18, 2021

Lol, India don't need weather to save them. England need it. Cant even beat newzleand 😂😂😂😂 how will they beat mighty India???? I think like Pakistan play Zimbabwe, England should play Bangladesh for consistent wins 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Aryan chandavarkar (@anav1988) June 18, 2021

I see you have been saved by the weather.. Because if India would have perfomed good today,Then Drops are coming from Cloud now.. But in that case, it would have been coming from your eyes.🌧️🌧️— ʜᴀʀꜱʜ𝟒𝟓™🇮🇳 (Masked😷) (@HarshRo45__) June 18, 2021

Now England can play Against Ireland Without fear Since Kevin O'Brien Retired from International Cricket 😀😀😀@WasimJaffer14 sir What you say?#WorldTestChampionship #WTCFinal2021 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/rp2orMC7Xv— Cric Panther (@PantherCric) June 18, 2021

Vaughan had earlier predicted that New Zealand will lift the World Test Championship trophy. Kane Williamson-led side defeated England 1-0 in a recently held Test series prior to the WTC final.

