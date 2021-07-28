WTC Final Watched by 177 Million; India Accounted for 94 Percent of Total Views

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship final has seen record average viewership among all the Test series that were part of the WTC cycle (2019-21). The data released by the world cricket body claims that the Final at Southampton where New Zealand beat India, garnered 177 million views, with live viewership touching 130.6 million across 89 territories.

India topped the charts with 94.6 percent of the audience which saw the game on Star Sports and national broadcasters Doordarshan.

“The viewership data for broadcast and digital coverage of the ICC World Test Championship Final presents a really heartening picture, showing strong consumption across territories and languages as well as formats," ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya was quoted as saying in a press release.

Numbers also show that even a country like New Zealand, which is sparsely populated, was glued to their TV sets even as the games were broadcast at odd times— late in the night. The Kiwis accounted for more than 200,000 viewers among the total audience. Besides, ICC’s own streaming platform ICC.tv resulted in an additional 665,100 live views from over 145 territories outside of the key broadcast markets, totaling 14 million viewing minutes.

ICC digital platforms witnessed total views of over 500 million across all video content watched during the match window. Facebook provided most of the consumption across ICC digital assets with 423 million views and 368 million minutes consumed on the ICC Page.

The Reserve Day saw the most views ever recorded across the ICC Facebook page on a single day, with 65.7 million individual views across the 24-hour period, surpassing the 64.3 million enjoyed during the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Instagram added a further 70 million individual views across the final, with Stories providing nearly 10% of these. Further contributions from the ICC website and mobile app, as well ICC’s channels on Twitter and YouTube, took the total video views to 515 million.

