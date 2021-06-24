WTC Final: 'We Wanted First-class Games But That’s Not Been Given'

India’s dismal show against New Zealand in the WTC final was due to a lot of factors. One of the most important one was, the Kiwis got time to acclimatise to the conditions, as they played a Test series against England, and won that 1-0. But on the other hand, India just played an intra-squad match, and were clearly out of practice. In fact their last series was three months back against England.

ALSO READ - WTC Final: Virat Kohli Indicates At Overhaul Of Test Side After Embarrassing Defeat

Once again India is in a similar predicament as they don’t have any warm-up matches lined-up before the Test series against England. Once again they will play an intra-squad game in the end of July. “That doesn’t depend on us. We wanted first-class games but that’s not been given, I don’t know the reason. We have ample time for the first Test, we should be ready for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, after the heavy defeat, Kohli highlighted several other issues in an explosive post-match conference.

“We will continue to reassess and continue to have conversations around what are the things required to strengthen our side and not follow or fall prey to certain patterns," Kohli said at the post match virtual press conference.

ALSO READ - WTC Final: Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni Debate Reignites on Twitter After India Lose to New Zealand

“We will not wait for a year or so and have to plan ahead. If you see our white ball team now, we have great depth and guys are ready and confident. Same thing needs to be done with Test cricket. “You have to reassess and replan and understand what dynamics work for the team and how we can be fearless. Bring in right people who have right mindset to perform," the skipper hinted at overhaul. He also spoke about finding ways to score runs. India scored only 217 in the first innings and were all out for 170 in second effort.

This is the second ICC final that India has lost under Kohli. Before that India had lost in 2017 Champions Trophy final as well.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here