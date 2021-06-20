WTC Final: 'We Would Have Got a Couple More Wickets if Not for Bad Light,' Says Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill said Devon Conway’s wicket late in the third day would give India the edge coming into the fourth day of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Conway fell for 54 at the stroke of stumps as New Zealand went to stumps at 101 for 2 in reply to India’s 217 all out. Soon after, the umpires called off play due to bad light, and Gill felt India could have picked up a couple more wickets otherwise.

WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway Star as New Zealand Pile Pressure on India

“It was a crucial wicket. If we were able to bowl a couple of more overs, we’d have got a couple more wickets. When play starts tomorrow, we’ll have a slight edge as both of them (Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson) are relatively new in the crease," Gill said in the press conference.

WTC Final: This Was the Ideal Situation for Rishabh Pant to Stamp His Authority - VVS Laxman

Gill said Kyle Jamieson, who picked up a five-wicket haul, was rewarded for his accurate bowling. Gill said India’s bowlers too were in fine form but needed more luck.

“Kyle Jamieson was bowling well. The first spell he bowled, he was bowling well. He didn’t get any wickets in the first spell but got his reward today. Our bowlers also bowled well, but a couple of half chances didn’t go our way. Hopefully tomorrow will be our day and there will be more luck."

When asked if it was a concern that India yet again failed to cross 250 against New Zealand (they hadn’t done so in four innings in NZ last year), Gill said:

“I think the Tests that we played in New Zealand, we didn’t have too much time to prepare as the focus was more on ODIs and T20Is. In this match, we were in a solid position but unfortunately lost a couple of early wickets today."

Gill said the spinners would come into picture as the game progresses, and added that both teams will push for a result if the weather allows them to.

Talking about his batting, Gill felt good that he is facing quality attacks early in his career.

“This is what you prepare all your life. Facing Shami, Bumrah in the nets, you get to know what international cricket is about. Playing Australia in Australia, you tend to know where you stand. It feels good to face these bowlers early on in the career."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here