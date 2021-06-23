WTC Final: 'Weatherman' Dinesh Karthik Comes up With Last Update from Southampton

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is part of the broadcast team for the WTC final between India and New Zealand. The match has been affected by rain on most days, but the reserve day promised to be bright and sunny, where a full day’s play will be possible between both teams. As usual, ‘Weatherman’ Karthik informed the fans about the same.

He took to Twitter and said, “We are clear for the FINAL Day! This has been the best weather so far I’ve been here. Final assignment for Weatherman DK."

Meanwhile, on day five, Tim Southee’s twin strikes after New Zealand took a slender first-innings lead gave them the edge over India in the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton. At stumps on Day 5, India were 64 for 2, leading by 32 runs. With 98 overs available on the reserve day, India’s first job will be to stretch that lead till they are safe. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle, with Southee accounting for both Gill and Rohit.

On the other hand, Gavaskar feels that India might not be able to win the match today. “India will be looking to score freely and put some runs on the board and maybe try to bowl New Zealand out in the fourth innings. An exciting finish for the first-ever WTC final," Gavaskar told India Today.

“They have earned the opportunity (an outside chance to go for win) but now the pitch seems to be playing a lot better because of the weather that is different, there is a little bit of sun out now. It has dried up the surface.

“Even if there is a little bit of grass on the pitch, it won’t have that much carry that was there in the earlier days. So that means batting has become a lot easier.

“India will probably not be able to bowl New Zealand out in the 2nd innings. They have to bowl exceptionally well to get New Zealand out," Gavaskar said.

