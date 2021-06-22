WTC Final: 'Weatherman' Dinesh Karthik Gives Update on Southampton Weather

Wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik is in England as a part of the broadcast for the WTC final between India and New Zealand. The weather has so far marred the proceedings of the match with two full days lost to rain already. But the weather in Southampton is much better on Tuesday, and a full day’s play is expected, as reported by ‘weatherman’ Karthik, from the venue.

Karthik took to Twitter to let the fans know that there was no rain predicted on Tuesday, but will be overcast throughout the day. He captioned his tweet, “Good morning, Reporting live from Southampton, Yours sincerely, Weatherman DK."

Good morning Reporting live from Southampton Yours sincerely, Weatherman DK pic.twitter.com/q14tdmcXV4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

The WTC final was scheduled to start on June 18, but the entire day was lost due to rain. Then on 19th, when the weather cleared out a bit, both the skippers eventually went out for the toss.

Meanwhile, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen once advocated for England playing host to IPL 2021—Which was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. He said that England has some fantastic weather in September with sunlight being available as long as 8 PM. However, the recent rains which has interrupted the WTC Final has made him change his mind.

“It pains me to say it, but a ONE OFF & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK," he tweeted.

On the other hand, VVS Laxman lashed out at the ICC for not coming up with clear playing conditions for the WTC. “It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion," Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (despite reserve day) if the rain continues."

