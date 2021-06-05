CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » WTC Final: When Mohammed Siraj Missed Nap Time on Flight Due to Rohit Sharma

WTC Final: When Mohammed Siraj Missed Nap Time on Flight Due to Rohit Sharma

WTC Final: When Mohammed Siraj Missed Nap Time on Flight Due to Rohit Sharma

Axar Patel, on the other hand, expressed he enjoyed his journey in the luxurious charted plane.

Team India’s men and women teams have touched down in England for their respective red-ball matches. Both teams headed straight from London to Southampton and are undergoing a strict 3-day quarantine before their practice sessions begin. The men’s team will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl starting June 18. Women’s team, on the other hand, will take on England in Bristol for the one-off Test.

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a video, where players are sharing their travelling experience. They spoke about their flight journey from Mumbai to London and plans for three-day quarantine.

Take a look:

Most of them expressed their excitement but pacer Mohammed Siraj’s ordeal was quite unexpected. He was not very happy with his experience and said that veteran batsman and teammate Rohit Sharma disturbed him while napping, after which Siraj couldn’t get a proper sleep. “We just landed at Heathrow (Airport) and it is a two-hour journey to the hotel. I slept for two hours but then Rohit Bhai came and woke me up and after that, I couldn’t sleep. Two hours before landing I felt a bit sleepy again. I am a bit tired because yesterday we did a heavy running session,” the fast bowler said in the video.

Axar Patel, on the other hand, expressed he enjoyed his journey in the luxurious charted plane that was arranged for the team. He slept for six hours and watched a movie too.

Virat Kohli and co. will be having four practice sessions before they take on the New Zealand squad at Southampton in a one-off World Test Championship between June 18 and 22. New Zealand are currently playing a two-match Test series against England and dominating the hosts at Lord’s Stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking