WTC Final: When Mohammed Siraj Missed Nap Time on Flight Due to Rohit Sharma
Axar Patel, on the other hand, expressed he enjoyed his journey in the luxurious charted plane.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 5, 2021, 3:45 PM IST
Team India’s men and women teams have touched down in England for their respective red-ball matches. Both teams headed straight from London to Southampton and are undergoing a strict 3-day quarantine before their practice sessions begin. The men’s team will play the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl starting June 18. Women’s team, on the other hand, will take on England in Bristol for the one-off Test.
On Friday, the official Twitter handle of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) shared a video, where players are sharing their travelling experience. They spoke about their flight journey from Mumbai to London and plans for three-day quarantine.
Take a look:
🇮🇳 ✈️ 🏴
Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England 🙌 👌 pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021
Most of them expressed their excitement but pacer Mohammed Siraj’s ordeal was quite unexpected. He was not very happy with his experience and said that veteran batsman and teammate Rohit Sharma disturbed him while napping, after which Siraj couldn’t get a proper sleep. “We just landed at Heathrow (Airport) and it is a two-hour journey to the hotel. I slept for two hours but then Rohit Bhai came and woke me up and after that, I couldn’t sleep. Two hours before landing I felt a bit sleepy again. I am a bit tired because yesterday we did a heavy running session,” the fast bowler said in the video.
Axar Patel, on the other hand, expressed he enjoyed his journey in the luxurious charted plane that was arranged for the team. He slept for six hours and watched a movie too.
Virat Kohli and co. will be having four practice sessions before they take on the New Zealand squad at Southampton in a one-off World Test Championship between June 18 and 22. New Zealand are currently playing a two-match Test series against England and dominating the hosts at Lord’s Stadium.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking