WTC Final: When Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Teased Him Saying ‘Spying On Us’

The high-intensity match between India and New Zealand is going on at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England. The match was interrupted by rain and bad light and the game started on the second day of the test match after the first day was lost to rain.

New Zealand won the toss and looking at the conditions, elected to bowl and despite all the interruptions, the second day of the match saw 64.4 overs of play.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings for India and put up a healthy partnership of 62 runs. Rohit Sharma got out making 34 runs in 68 balls. In the dugout, Rohit Sharma was seen watching the match with binoculars.

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh took the opportunity to pull her husband’s legs and posted a story on her Instagram. The story said, “Watching sports or trying to spy on us."

The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli has hit the field with three fast and two spin bowlers, while looking at the conditions captain Kane Williamson played with five fast bowlers. India got all-out on 217 runs on the third day, on Sunday. At the end of the day, New Zealand was at the score of 101 for the loss of two wickets. Fast bowler Kyle Jameson took five wickets and opening batsman Devon Convoy scored a half-century and gave New Zealand a steady start. The Black Caps were in lead after the third day of play.

The third day’s play ended half an hour earlier due to bad light and the first day was washed out due to rain, while the second day only saw 64.4 overs.

Team India is 116 runs ahead of New Zealand based on the first innings. The Indian bowlers didn’t find swing as kiwi bowlers but they used the seam well. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma took one wicket each for the Indian team.

