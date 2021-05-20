- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
WTC Final: 'When We Played Kiwis in 2020, it was in Their Backyard' - Pujara Rules Out Any Advantage to New Zealand
Even though the last time these two sides met in a Test series, India lost 0-2. Pujara thinks that will not have any bearing in the WTC final.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
India are due to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand starting June 18, at Southampton. In the last Test played there, Pujara went on to score an unbeaten 132, and India would be once again depending on the 33-year-old to deliver the goods. Pujara in an interview with the Times of India said that he isn’t wary of any particular bowler in the New Zealand line up.
ALSO READ – WTC Final: Mohammad Shami Believes India’s Pace Battery is ‘Obviously’ Better Than New Zealand
“I don’t want to name any particular bowler in their line-up. Their bowling attack is very well-balanced. We have faced their bowlers before and have a fair idea of how they operate, the angles they use and we will be prepared.”
Even though the last time these two sides met in a Test series, India lost 0-2. Pujara thinks that will not have any bearing in the WTC final.
“When we played the Kiwis in 2020, it was in their backyard. That won’t be the case in the WTC final since it’s a neutral venue for both the teams. None of the teams will have a home advantage. We have our bases covered and if we play to our potential – then we have the ability to beat any side in the world.”
Apart from the WTC final, India will also play a five-match Test series against England. BCCI had announced a 20-member squad for the same. Meanwhile, the first lot of Indian cricketers assembled in Mumbai on Wednesday, from where they will leave for the UK, after a two week quarantine.
ALSO READ – Prithvi Shaw Was Lacking Hunger to Score Runs, It Was Crucial to Get That Back: Pravin Amre
Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Siraj and women’s team captain Mithali Raj reached Mumbai, BCCI tweeted on Wednesday. Some other cricketers like Wriddhiman Saha, who has just recovered from Covid-19, and the standby players will reach Mumbai on May 24. India skipper Virat Kohli and other players staying in Mumbai will also join the pre-departure bio-bubble on May 24.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
