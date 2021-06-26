WTC Final: Winners Kiwis Reach Home With ICC Mace, Video Surfaces Online

After an emphatic victory in the WTC final against India at Southampton, New Zealand team arrived home. Despite over two days getting lost due to rain, the Kiwis were able to win the match comfortably by eight wickets. Upon their arrival at home, New Zealand cricket shared a reel on Instagram. They shared the video with a caption, “Back on home soil #WTC21 #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CricketNation #Cricket."

Earlier on Friday, New Zealand had shared pictures of the Kiwi players boarding the flight to New Zealand. The caption read, “An important piece of carry-on luggage here. The #WTC21 Mace will travel to its new home in style @blackcapsnz."

Under normal circumstances, the arrival of a world champion team, especially one that has lifted the trophy for the first time, would call for a parade and public felicitation. But not for New Zealand under current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kiwis, who beat India by eight wickets in the World Test Championship final this week, will go straight into a 14-day quarantine on arrival home via Singapore. “We have not finalised that yet but we will certainly be looking to get them together in some form to celebrate them. I do not think there will be a parade," New Zealand Cricket chief executive Chris White was quoted as saying in the media.

“The current environment is challenging, but getting everyone together would be great if we could celebrate with our commercial partners and our wider cricket family," White added.

In Williamson’s absence, senior bowler Tim Southee carried the WTC mace on the flight which occupied its own seat.

“A massive achievement, one of our great days. I am immensely proud of the team, and the whole organisation," said White.

