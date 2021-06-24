WTC Final: With 71 Wickets in Kitty, R Ashwin Surpasses Pat Cummins to Become Highest Wicket-taker in WTC 2019-21

Team India's dreams of winning the first-ever World Test Championship title came to a crashing end after the defeat against New Zealand on the reserveday of the final match. However, there's no denying the fact that the Indian team played some phenomenal test cricket in the last few years. Be it the batsmen or the bowlers, everyone performed exceptionally well and one bad should not wash away the efforts put by the players in previous games.

While the team missed the title, India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin created history and became the highest wicket-taker of this inaugural World test Championship. Ashwin managed to take 71 wickets in 14 matches that he played and added another feather to his cap. He maintained an economy of 2.70 and bowled 105 maidens. His performance — even in Australian conditions that are not considered very helpful for spinner — has been really good.

Ashwin who started off the WTC final match in Southampton, UK, with 67 wickets in his kitty picked two wickets in the first innings of the Black Caps. In the final innings, he dismissed Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway to overtake Australian pacer Pat Cummins in the list of highest wicket-takers in the Test Championship. Cummins had bagged 70 wickets in his 14 matches. Third on this list was England’s pacer Stuart Broad who has 69 wickets to his name in 17 matches. The only other spinner to feature in this list of top 10 wicket-takersis Australia's Nathan Lyon who stands at number 5 with 56 wickets.

Meanwhile, the top spot in the list of highest run-getters was secured by Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne who scored 1675 runs in 13 matches with an average of 72.82. India's Ajinkya Rahane ranked 5th in this list with his 1159 runs scored in matches with an average of 42.92. Following him was Rohit Sharma at number 6 who managed to score 1094 run with an average of 60.77 in his 12 matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here