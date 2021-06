WTC: India Opener Mayank Agarwal Shares Photo From Southampton, Chris Gayle Reacts

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal is currently in Southampton for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. He recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram where he was seen relaxing with a cup of coffee. The cricketer is clad in a mauve hoodie and has flashed a subtle smile and victory symbol for the lens. Chris Gayle has also reacted to Mayank’s post with a fist bump emoji and a victory emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayank Agarwal (@mayankagarawal)

Both Mayank and Gayle were last seen representing Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The team was unable to perform in the tournament as they could only manage three wins out of the eight matches that they played. The tournament was stalled in India after 29 games due to the rising cases of coronavirus. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now announced that the series will resume in UAE in the middle of September.

The Indian cricket team reached Southampton on June 2 and have been in quarantine since then at Hilton Hotel. The team will face New Zealand from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl.

Recently, Jasprit Bumrah also took to Twitter to share a happy photo of himself from the cricket ground. In the all smiles snap he is seen wearing a dark blue collar t-shirt which has the BCCI logo printed on it. His post has received much love from his fans and is also loaded with good wishes for the upcoming match.

