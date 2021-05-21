WTC is Like World Cup for a Test Match Cricketer, Opines Umesh Yadav

India will square off against New Zealand in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship from June 18 to June 22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. In the past, players like Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravi Ashwin had compared the WTC with World Cup,saying that since they only feature in the purest format, Test Championship is extremely important for them and holds the same stature as ODI World Cup.

Ramesh Powar & Mithali Raj are Professionals & Will Respect Each Other’s Roles: Former India All-rounder

Now, India’s right-arm pacer Umesh Yadav has echoed the sentiments of his teammates saying that Ishant and Rahane are absolutely correct regarding their World Cup comment. Explaining his point of view in detail, Umesh asserted that it is highly unlikely for them to feature in the 50-overs format again and play the ODI World Cup. Also, the speed merchant believes that the WTC final is different and special as they have reached the place after defeating a lot of good teams.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE-Lalchand Rajput Interview

“Yes, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are correct. As a player when you are playing Test matches, the WTC is like a World Cup for you. WTC final is different because you reach at that place by defeating a lot of good teams,” Umesh told ANI.

In the past few months, India’s Test team has beenin acommendable form. India firstly scripted history by defeating Australiain the four-match Test series. After the Australia series, India carried forward the winning momentum as they thrashed England by 3-1 in the four-match home Test series.

In August, India is scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England at their home. When Umesh was questioned whether winning in England would be like conquering the final frontier, the 33-year-old asserted that it feels good to win against strong teams like Australia and England. Also, he believes that India has been doing extremely well for the past few years.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here