WV Raman 'Thanks' This Former India Captain for Being 'Generous'

WV Raman, who was sacked recently from the position of India women’s team head coach, has got some support from Hyderabad Cricket Association chief and former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen. The former India captain is planning to rope in Raman as he thinks his skills can be very valuable for the young Hyderabadi cricketers. “WV Raman‘s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very useful for many. There are very few sharper brains than him and he has many years of experience. Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to engage him and draw immense benefit, ” he wrote on Twitter.

To which Raman replied: “Thanks Azzu..Mighty generous of you..”

Thanks Azzu..Mighty generous of you.. https://t.co/CDWSZd2K0g — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 17, 2021

Also read: Men & Women Teams to Fly Out to UK Together

Raman has alleged of a smear campaign against him a day after Ramesh Powar was appointed in his place by the Cricket Advisory Committee following a selection process.Raman shot a letter addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in which he wrote that it will be “extremely disconcerting” if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than “my incompetency as a coach”.

Also Read: Cases Rise in Sri Lanka; India’s Tour in Jeopardy?

“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic,” Raman wrote. “Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now.”“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here