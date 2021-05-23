- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
WV Raman Turns 56: Lesser-known Facts About the Former Indian Cricketer
Although WV Raman's international career could only last for 11 Tests and 27 ODIs, he later went on to become the head coach of India's national women’s cricket team in 2018
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 23, 2021, 9:16 AM IST
A very fine former Indian cricketer from Tamil Nadu, Woorkeri Venkat Raman turned 56 on Sunday, May 23. The left-hand batsman debuted for India in 1988 when he played his first international test match against West Indies. Although WV’s international career could only last for 11 tests and 27 ODIs, he later went on to become the head coach of India’s national women’s cricket team in 2018. Under his management, Indian team reached the finals of the T20 World Cup in March 2020, but couldn’t withstand the pressure of dominant Australia.
Despite his brief stint in international cricket, WV Raman continued to play for his state Tamil Nadu in first class cricket. The Chennai-born appeared in 132 domestic matches and made 7,939 runs till his last outing in 1999. With an impressive average of 45.62, he scored 19 centuries and 36 fifties. He later also became the coach of Tamil Nadu team.
Little known facts about WV Raman:
1) Not many people know but when WV Raman made his international debut in 1988 against West Indies, he clinched his maiden wicket in his first over of the match, by sending Courtney Walsh back to the pavilion.
2) Another unknown fact about the Tamil Nadu cricketer is that he has three triple centuries in his name in domestic cricket. One of them came around the time he made his international debut. RV Raman had slammed 313 runs against Goa in the 1988-99 Ranji Trophy.
3) Despite scoring nearly 8000 runs in first-class cricket and known for his batting skills, the cricketer had started as a left-arm spinner, and later grew as a batsman.
When did WV Raman say goodbye to cricket
WV Raman announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket in 1999. Despite a good debut in 1998 when he scored 83 runs in the match, his international career couldn’t really take off. Before announcing retirement, he only made sporadic appearances for India.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking