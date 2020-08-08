Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Malaysia T10 Bash Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

WW vs NS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / WW vs NS Dream11 Best Picks / WW vs NS Dream11 Captain / WW vs NS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 9:04 AM IST
WW vs NS Dream11 Team Malaysia T10 Bash Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysia T10 Bash | After a five-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian cricket makes its long-awaited return to competition with the Malaysian T10 Bash on Aug 7-9 at the Kinrara Oval, which has whetted the appetite of players and fans alike. The England-West Indies Test series in July saw international cricket resume successfully under restrictive guidelines and the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) has sought to bring the sport back to life on local shores with the three-day T10 Bash following the loosening of social restrictions. A pool of national team players and selected Malaysia-based foreign players have been split among four teams - Western Warriors, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers and Northern Strikers. The teams will play a single round-robin competition on the first two days before advancing to the semi-finals according to their league positions. The final will take place on Aug 9. National team captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor said the tournament is an opportunity for the national team players to regain competitive fitness after being sidelined for so long.

WW vs NS Malaysia T10 Bash Live Streaming Details

Malaysia Cricket Facebook Page and the YouTube channel ‘Malaysia Cricket Live’ and Fancode in India.

WW vs NS Malaysia T10 Bash Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

WW vs NS Malaysia T10 Bash Match Details

August 8 – 11:10 AM IST from Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

WW vs NS Malaysia T10 Bash My Dream11 Team

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Shafiq Sharif, Mohamed Iman (CAPTAIN)

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Danyal Hafeez, Arief Yusof, Nazril Rehman

WW vs NS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sharvin Muniandy, Raj Kumar Rajendran (VICE CAPTAIN), Syed Aziz

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Zahid Fazal, Anwar Rahmank

WW vs NS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Western Warriors : Danyal Hafeez, Sharvin Muniandy, Rohit Vyas, Shafiq Sharif, Faiz Nasir, Fitri Sham (C), Raj Kumar Rajendran, Dhivendran Mogan, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Hakim Harisan.

Northern Strikers : Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Ahmad Zubaidi, Mohamed Iman, Ariff Jamaluddin, Nazril Rahman, Ainool Hafiz Yatim, Zahid Fazal, Shukri Rahim, Anwar Rahman, Arif Ullah, Syaqir Suhaimei.

